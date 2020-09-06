Brooke County remains in “yellow” on latest WV County Alert System Map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia has released it’s latest County Alert System map on Saturday evening, which will determine if schools are able to open with in-person instruction this week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the map remains the same as the one released earlier on Saturday, with the exception of Monroe County. It will now move to orange.

Monongalia County remains red, meaning in-person instruction is suspended in the county.

In the Ohio Valley, Brooke County remains in yellow.

Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler and Hancock Counties are green.

