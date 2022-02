BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook announced on the school Facebook page that masks will be optional for students starting Monday, Feb. 28.

Parents will be able to decide if their child wears a mask to school.

This change in policy is due to a “significant drop in positive cases and changes in the contact tracing requirements,” the statement reads.

You can read the full statement on the Brooke County Schools’ Facebook page.