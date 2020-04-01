Brooke County to conduct coronavirus site testing at Brooke high school and middle school

Brooke County, W.Va (WTRF)- The Brooke County Health Department in conjunction with the Hancock County Health Department, Brooke County Board of Education, Brooke County EMA, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, and Change Inc, are conducting a drive thru COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at Brooke High School and Brooke Middle School parking lots.

The test site start on Wednesday April 8th from 10 am-2 pm.

To be tested you must first call 304-737-3655 to be screened.

The number to call will be open on Friday April 3rd, Monday April 6th and Tuesday April 7th at 9 am- 3 pm.