Brooke & Hancock Counties hold first regional vaccination event

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – COVID-19 vaccination efforts are ramping up across West Virginia and the Northern Panhandle as agencies are joining together to create regional vaccination projects.

Friday was the first day of a regional vaccination project for Brooke and Hancock Counties.

500 residents, ages 80 and above, were vaccinated from those counties.

Appointments were required, so when they arrived to the gym at Weir High they were registered, given their dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and waited 15 minutes to make sure there were no adverse reactions.

The committee that organizes these regional vaccinations is made up of the Brooke County Health Department, Hancock County Health Department, Brooke County Emergency Management Agency, the Hancock County Office of Emergency Management and Chance, Inc.

Nursing students from WVNCC and nursing and pharmacy students from the John D. Rockefeller Career Center served as volunteers.

They say they’ll meet this weekend to plan for next Friday’s event, which will be for residents who are 70 and older.

The organizers also want to pass along a thank you to Weir High School and Hancock County Schools for the use of the gym.

I’ll tell you we can’t do this alone. You just cannot do this alone. You need the community to be involved and work as a team and I couldn’t pick a better team to work with. I think it’s wonderful that we are coming together as a team to do this. Judy Raveaux, CEO of Change, Inc.

The committee who plan these regional events will meet this weekend to create a plan for next Friday’s vaccinations.

That will be for residents 70 and older.

The date and time will be announced soon.

In the meantime, they encourage everyone in the counties to get themselves on the reservation list. That way they’ll be notified when their age group can receive the vaccine.

If you live in Brooke County, visit brookecountyhealthdepartment.com.

If you live in Hancock County, visit hancockcountyhealthdepartment.com.



For both counties, you can also visit changeinc.org.

