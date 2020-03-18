Buckeye Local senior: ‘We’re worried about graduation’

Empty hallways have become a sobering reality for Buckeye Local leaders, and the seniors that will soon no longer get to walk along them.

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – With schools across the nation on lock-down in response to the Coronavirus, some local schools are working to make sure their students are taken care of during these stressful times.

We’re worried about graduation, prom, I have scholarships I was just trying to do. It’s definitely not what we were expecting. Elijah Lovell, Senior at Buckeye Local Highschool

We feel for the seniors. We’re trying to do everything to keep them on track. We’re making sure that they graduate, making sure scholarships get out on time. Lucas Parsons, Principal at Buckeye Local Highschool

Elijah says his teachers and school leaders are putting their best paws forward, and him and the other 100 seniors can’t thank them enough. But, help doesn’t stop there.

The head cook says it’s like a normal day prepping food, except now from 11 to 12 they bag it up and ship it out.

I hope it’s helping the families that don’t have an income and can’t go to the store, because I heard the shelves are very bare right now. I’m always here for the children. Cindy Norman, Head Cook at Buckeye Local

If students can’t get to those locations, please give us a call. If I have to go deliver it myself, I will. Lucas Parsons, Principal at Buckeye Local Highschool

Teachers came in on Monday and created lessons for the next 3 weeks all in the form of google classroom.

If students in our district don’t have internet access, or electronic devices, they are able to get a hard copy of the lessons. All they have to do is give us a call. We’ll get it ready for them, and they can pick it up. Lucas Parsons, Principal at Buckeye Local Highschool

But if you ask Elijah what the hardest part is right now, things like his play being cancelled may come to mind.

Just spending time with my friends. We all waited for the end of the year because we have so many activities. Elijah Lovell, Senior at Buckeye Local Highschool

However, he is finding some positivity in this turmoil, and says this pause almost comes as a breath of fresh air… since senior year is chaotic enough.

You’re kind of forced to look back and say ‘Okay, I need to take a break. Spend time with my family.’ Appreciate your stuff. Elijah Lovell, Senior at Buckeye Local Highschool

Buckeye Local’s principal says he’s willing to go any lengths to have graduation, even if it means holding the ceremony in his own backyard.

