Budget shortfalls force furloughs in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nearly 20 positions in Hancock County are being temporarily furloughed due to a budget shortfall in the fiscal year.

Officials offered commissioners a proposal that will cut some positions to make up the deficit.

The Sheriff’s Office will lose four positions, including two deputies that volunteered to be furloughed. Three police cruisers are also at-risk.

Today we took that action to accept all dollars they want to return within their budget and any temporarily furloughed employees that they have. Joe Barnabei, Hancock County Commissioner

My particular department I was able to furlough one person out of the tax office and one and a half persons out of the staff for the sheriffs office. From there I was also able to look at my budget and was able to get back a substantial amount of money, leaving it in the budget for next year. Ralph Fletcher, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the budget shortfall is mainly caused by the closing of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort. If the casino doesn’t open by June 30, the shortfall could be as much as $750,000.

Latest Posts: