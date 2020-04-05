Business as usual for Wheeling PD amid COVID-19 crisis

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the pandemic continues to surge, first responders and healthcare workers are faced with their daily workload in addition to COVID-19 response.

According to Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, the Wheeling Police Department is acquiring additional PPE gear, such as masks, gowns, and shields to protect their officers.

Dispatchers are also screening calls to maintain social distancing and some of their officers have been self-quarantined with presumptive exposure.​

But Chief Schwertfeger wants to reassure residents that they will be there if there is an emergency.

Business as usual officers are still out here enforcing traffic laws that are egregious in nature they’re out here making drug arrests responding to whatever incidents we normally would, and we will continue to do that, I applaud the men and women and our first responders and our health care fields for coming here just like we always do in the face of a crisis and in the face of potential personal danger, that we continue to show up everyday. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

The Chief applauds local health departments and emergency management for their efforts to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

