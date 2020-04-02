Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department announces first positive test result for COVID-19 coronavirus

Cambridge, OH (WTRF)- The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department has announced its first positive test result of a resident in Guernsey County for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The resident is a female in her 30’s and was in contact of a confirmed case in another county.

Health officials say the resident has been self isolating with the health department monitering teh situation.

Dr. Colby, the Health Commissioner said, “we will not be releasing any demographic information relating to this new case. We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness. Our staff will be notifying contacts to this case.”

The resident is currently at home, doing well.