(WTRF) – Can you be required to get the COVID vaccine?

It’s a question you may have asked yourself. Can schools or businesses require you to get vaccinated when you come back from your time off?

The short answer is yes.

Your school or workplace can require the vaccine, but there are exceptions if you have a legitimate medical reason or religious refusal.

How does this apply on school grounds?

Attorney Diana Crutchfield explained there’s been no real decisions, legal or administrative, to provide any guidance on this. It’s all a state by state decision. Crutchfield said we can assume the same type of guidelines and exceptions can apply.

It works slightly differently when we’re talking about the workplace. Crutchfield said there was no federal law that barred employees from acquiring a vaccination.

Again she emphasized you can’t discriminate based on religion.

That’s really what we’re talking about. Can an employer require it? Most employers aren’t. There are a lot of incentives that employers are giving, $100 cards and bonuses to incentive their employees to get vaccinated. Most employers are taking that route. They are not taking the get a vaccine or don’t come back to work, but clearly they are permitted to do that. Diana Crutchfield, Attorney

Crutchfield added when it comes to the workplace, states handle it differently and provide more rights to the people. She said the EEOC states there’s no problem under the federal law with requiring the vaccine.