Cats are not more likely to test positive for COVID-19, veterinarian says

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two cats have tested positive in New York City, but does that mean cats are more likely to get the virus compared to other pets?

A local Veterinarian says other than diseases already known to effect cats, there’s no real sign of cats being more likely to test positive for COVID-19.

He does say a cat owners living situation could play a role in the possibility of a feline testing positive.

There are probably more cats in the city type of circumstances. They’re more of a pet that is easier to keep in like an apartment with the working public that we have at this point. There’s no known predilection for cats versus any other. Dr. Karl Yurko – K.E.Y. Animal Hospital

Dr. Yurko says practicing social distancing with your cats is essential. Cat owners can do this by keeping your indoor cat inside and controlling outdoor activity with outdoor cats.

