CDC and FDA say no booster vaccine needed at this time

(WTRF)- The FDA and CDC released a joint statement that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.

The FDA, CDC, and NIH say they are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.

In the statement, the CDC and FDA say people who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta, and those who are not vaccinated remain at risk.

They encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.