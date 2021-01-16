CDC cancels second vaccine appointments due to short supplies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – While some are waiting for their first dose of the vaccine, others were looking forward to their second.

Cabell County resident Jerry Thompson received his first vaccine in December and was told his second dose would be ready after January 13th. After waiting several weeks, Thompson along with many others were ready to get that second shot.

Unfortunately for Thompson, that was not the case.

The Center for Disease Control canceled my second dose and sent me an email canceling my appointment. Jerry Thompson, Cabell County resident



Thompson says the CDC has canceled all of his scheduled vaccine appointments. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This wasn’t the only appointment Thompson received a cancellation notice for. After trying multiple times to reschedule with the CDC he then tried scheduling through a local pharmacy, but to no avail.

After making several calls, including the state’s “COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline”, his confusion only got worse.

I have called the governor’s office and they referred me to the COVID Vaccine Hotline. The COVID Vaccine Hotline referred me back to the governor’s office. Jerry Thompson, Cabell County resident

Thompson was, however, able to get ahold of health officials at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. When he asked when the second vaccine would be available, health officials gave a response he was not happy to hear.

(They told me) not to get my hopes up to high. They didn’t have much confidence in getting this second vaccine. If you have to wait five weeks or six weeks how effective is it going to be. Jerry Thompson, Cabell County resident

CHHD physician director Dr. Michael Kilkenny released a statement in regards to the current distribution process.

Kilkenny responded by stating “Recent strategic shifts to improve first dose access could affect second dose availability, but again, these important second doses do not have to be taken on the exact 21 or 28-day interval.”

Kilkenny also mentions they are aware of the national supply chain adjustments. The second dose of the vaccine will be distributed once more shipments come in.

According to CHHD, the second dose of vaccines are expected to be delivered the middle of next week.