CDC Gives New Guidance For Summer Camps

(WTRF)- The CDC has released new guidance on how to keep children safe for summer camps during a pandemic.

The CDC issued the guidance over the weekend, and it includes updates on physical distancing and camp activities.

The CDC recommended children must be at least 3 feet apart from each other most of the time, which lines up with the agency’s recommendation for schools. Six feet of social distancing is still recommended for children while eating and drinking.

Each camp’s plan should address:

Screenings

Handling positive COVID-19 cases among staff and campers

Potential outbreaks

Masks are recommended for anyone who can wear one except when doing activities that preclude mask-wearing, such as eating and drinking, or swimming.

The CDC encourages camp employees over the age of 16 to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

To read more about the CDC’s updated guidance, click here.