CDC: Masks given to first responders might be counterfeit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told West Virginia officials that respirator masks distributed to 50,000 first responders might be counterfeit, but officials decided to leave them in use.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that after the warning, the state’s top public safety official issued a report to first responders that said the masks are “authentic.”

The CDC says a model of the mask with ear loops was “being misrepresented as” approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

Masks with ear loops instead of head bands often don’t have the proper fit. Half of the 100,000 respirators West Virginia purchased were models with ear loops.