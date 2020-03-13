CDC Recommends How to Lower Your Risk of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is giving you tips on how to lower your chances of contracting the Coronavirus.

It is believed to be spread through people at distances as close as 6 feet away.

Symptoms include a fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and coughing as well as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face, according to the CDC.

If you don’t notice symptoms but are already infected, it’s possible to spread it to others.

The CDC says if you are older, sick, or suffer from severe medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease or diabetes, you should be even more aware of this. They seem to be more susceptible to the Coronavirus.

If you notice symptoms, make sure you get medical attention immediately and wear a mask. Even if you’re only caring for someone who is sick and aren’t sick yourself, you should also wear one.

If we remember to do the basic things like keeping a distance from people who are sick, not touching our eyes, mouth, nose especially in public, and wash our hands for at least 20 seconds, the CDC says it could make a difference. Using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is also helpful.

According to the CDC, there’s currently no vaccine to prevent the disease.

