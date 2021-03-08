CDC announces fully vaccinated Americans can gather without masks

(WTRF)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released new guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can:

Visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing, if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease. Skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has Covid-19 but are asymptomatic, but should monitor for symptoms for 14 days

The CDC says people who are vaccinated still have to take precautions in many scenarios. The guidelines say fully vaccinated people must:

Wear a mask and keep good physical distance around the unvaccinated who are at increased risk for severe Covid-19, or if the unvaccinated person has a household member who is at higher risk Wear masks and physically distance when visiting unvaccinated people who are from multiple households.

The CDC recommends that you do not travel at this time. The guidelines still say that with high case numbers.

The guidelines will be announced at the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing on Monday.