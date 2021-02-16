CDC Says Nearly All US Kids Live In Red Zones

The CDC is sharing new school opening guidelines regarding children and whether they live in an area considered to be a red zone.

The data used comes from a CNN analysis in regards to the latest federal data on new case rates and test positivity rates.

According to CNN, about 89% or 63.5 million children, under the age of 18 in the US, live in a county considered a red zone with high levels of Covid-19 transmission.

The CDC defines a red zone as a county where there were at least 100 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of at least 10% during the past seven days.

This, according to the new guidelines, is considered to be a “high transmission” community.

If school districts can follow the CDC’s guidelines when it comes to certain mitigation strategies, children can participate in in-person learning.

The key strategies include: contact tracing, requiring masks, maintaining clean facilities, handwashing, and physical distancing.

Schools in “high transmission” areas, which cannot practice strict mitigation strategies, are supposed to refrain from all extracurricular activities unless they are virtual.

Furthermore, elementary, middle, and high schools should switch to hybrid learning or reduce the number of students in the classroom.