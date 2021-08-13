CDC votes to recommend additional doses for those with impaired immune system

Visitors who get vaccinated at Thirsty Planet will be allowed to choose from three varieties of free beer.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel has voted unanimously to recommend an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised people. (This recommendation applies only to people who already had an initial series of mRNA — it does not apply to people who received J&J.)

Immunocompromised people will not need a doctor’s note, prescription or proof of their condition to get their third dose, CDC officials said at Friday’s meeting.

“This is a self-attesting. We do not anticipate — we are not recommending that either prescriptions or a physician sign off, or be necessary for individuals to receive an additional dose of mRNA if they’re immunocompromised,” said Dr. Kathleen Dooling, Medical Officer for the Division of Viral Diseases, the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and the CDC.

The next step is for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to put out guidance.