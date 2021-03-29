CDC Will Extend National Eviction Ban Through June 30

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

(WTRF)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend their national eviction ban through June 30.

The protection was scheduled to expire in two days, March 31, 2021.

The CDC says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Around 20% of adult renters said they didn’t pay last month’s rent, according to a survey published in March by the Census Bureau.

