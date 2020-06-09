Cedar Point, Kings Island announce 2020 season opening dates

(WCMH)– Ohio’s two largest amusement parks have announced their plans to open for the 2020 season in July.

Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati will open first on July 2 to season passholders. The park says they will open with stringent hygiene protocols, procedures to manage capacity, and enable social distancing. Daily ticketing will begin July 12.

“We are ready to welcome our guests back to Kings Island for some long-overdue fun,” said Mike Koontz, General Manager of Kings Island. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. The park’s new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations, and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, has similar plans, opening to “Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders” July 9:

July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Already announced: Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 – 27, prior to Cedar Point’s opening

However, the date for single-day of ticketing has not been announced yet for Cedar Point: “in order to maintain limited capacity each operating day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com. In a few weeks prior to park opening, 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold or Platinum Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date,” the company announced.

Guests and employees at both parks will be required to wear mask, among other new health and safety protocols.