WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With state after state ditching COVID mandates, there isn’t quite the push for vaccines there once was.

A committed West Virginia group is taking the shots directly to the hundreds of thousands still on the fence—-county by county.

The Partnership of African-American Churches moved their free clinic down to Wheeling, after visiting Wellsburg on Tuesday.

They’ve been responsible for more than 7,000 vaccinations in their statewide journey.

In that time, project manager Shannon Robinson said he’s seen all kinds of views and theories about what the shots actually do.

Of course there is some hesitancy that’s still out there between that age group 18 to 35, and some folks have just made up their mind that they’re just not going to do it, which is no problem, but if we can get more people to get vaccinated, I think we’ll be in better shape than we are right now. Shannon Robinson, Project Manager

He said the group supplements the work already done by local health departments.

Robinson wants the Partnership to be a trusted voice for vaccines—saying that people perish for lack of knowledge.