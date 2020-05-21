City of Moundsville to re-open parks on June 1

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Moundsville will re-open their Park System on Monday, June 1 at 8 AM.

The city put together a list of rules for various areas of their park system that can be seen below.

Playground Rules

All rules are not optional and must be adhered to for continued operation

Maximum 25 people is permitted on the playground at any time. (smaller playgrounds will have smaller limits)

Be courteous of others, limit time on playground while others are waiting

Bring your own hand sanitizer while on the playground. Utilize it before and after using the equipment. Avoid touching your face.

Follow social distancing rules of 6 feet

The playground will be sanitized a minimum of 1 time per day. Playgrounds may be closed for a short time during this process

Basketball Courts

No contact sports have been released for play yet, all basketball courts will remain closed until further notice.

No other contact sports are permitted, such as soccer, football, etc.

Shelter Rules

All shelter rules are not optional and must be adhered to for continued operation

It is the responsibility of the renter to guarantee no more than 25 people will be at the shelter at any time. This is the maximum permitted at this time.

Renters are required to bring their own hand sanitizer

Follow social distancing rules of 6 feet.

The shelter, kitchen area, and restrooms will be sanitized prior to each rental by the Park & rec staff.

Four Seasons Pool

No dates to re-open pools, nor guidance has been released by the Gov’s office

Youth Sports

Youth softball and baseball is scheduled to begin on June 8

Final guidance by the state has not been received, and scheduling is currently being developed and will be released as soon as the city has them.

Fields are closed until June 8. other than Park staff preparing them for the season.

Adult Softball