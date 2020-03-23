City of Wheeling Parks/Playgrounds Closed; Recreation Programs Suspended

WHEELING, W.VA. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the City of Wheeling’s parks and playgrounds are closed until April 6.

That date will be extended if necessary.

Wheeling’s Heritage Trail will remain open.

The City of Wheeling is closely following public health guidelines issued by federal, state and local authorities to reduce the virus’s spread.

The parks and playgrounds include the following: the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park; I-470 Skatepark; Tunnel Green; J.B. Chambers Sports Complex; Pleasanton; North 24th Street; Fulton; Greggsville; Overbrook; Owl Court; Garden Park; Patterson; Mozart; Bridge Park; Grandview/Wheeling Heights; Wilson; 25th Street/Centre Wheeling; Jenson; Heritage Port; Edgington Lane; 36th Street; Belle Isle; Bloch; Clator; Dimmeydale; Elks; Elm Terrace; Loveland; Pulaski; Mozart.

Additionally, the following recreation facilities are closed and programs/services suspended until further notice: Nelson Jordan Center; special events; youth and adult sports; facility rentals; shelter and park rentals.

Furthermore, the City’s fire stations are now closed to the public as are City offices, effective today. The offices will remain staffed. If needed, appointments can be made with respective department heads. For utility or parking ticket payments, residents should utilize the drop boxes at the entrance of the City/County Building 1500 Chapline Street, the USPS or pay online. While the police department will remain open, walk-in reports are discouraged and all

reports should be filed via telephone by calling 304-234-3664. For police, fire and medical emergencies, call 9-1-1.

Please monitor the City of Wheeling’s website at www.wheelingwv.gov and the City’s social media pages for more details and for updates. This information is subject to change.