City of Wheeling’s ballfields re-opening for recreational use only

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Wheeling’s ballfields will be re-opening to the public today for recreational use only.

No league play is permitted at this time.

The re-opening excludes the J.B. Chambers Complex in East Wheeling and the I-470 ballfields, which will remain closed.

Assistant City Manager Bill Lanham said appropriate precautions are necessary for those using ballfields and the posted rules should be followed.

“We are aware that folks are anxious to get to the ballfields – it’s that time of year. However, COVID-19 is still a threat and we want the City facilities to be used safely. I cannot stress the importance of following the posted guidelines,” he said, noting that the high-touch areas at the ballfields will not be sanitized on a regular basis. “Parents or coaches wishing to toss a ball or go through drills with a few players is fine, but organized play is not yet permitted through the Governor’s office.”

Signage with new rules will be posted at each ballfield. Lanham said the rules are not optional and must be adhered to for continued operation of the ballfields. The rules are as follows:

A maximum of 25 people are permitted on the ballfield at one time.

Please be courteous to others and limit your time on the ballfield when others are waiting.

The ballfield is NOT being sanitized on a regular basis. Please bring your own hand sanitizer with you and use it frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

Follow social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart.

The playground rules were developed in conjunction with the City of Wheeling and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.