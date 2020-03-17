City officials in talks of buying former OVMC properties

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mayor Glenn Elliott announced that Wheeling has been in talks with Medical Properties Trust Inc. about the possibility of purchasing several properties, including the former Ohio Valley Medical Center.

Although MPT has indicated that they are willing to sell, Mayor Elliott says no price has been set but both parties will continue discussions.

The only property that is not available for sell is the Robert C. Byrd Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health Center.

Mayor Elliot also said Tuesday’s City Council meeting will be closed to the public. However, residents will still have access via Facebook Live.

Although restaurants and bars remain fully operational, city officials expect Gov. Jim Justice to announce restrictions soon.

City Manager Robert Herron says the city is suspending water shut offs during this time but city services will continue as normal.

