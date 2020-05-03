Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Columbiana County announces new positive cases, no additional deaths

LISBON, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health Department confirmed six additional positive coronavirus cases Sunday morning.

677 residents in Columbiana County have tested positive for COVID-19, as of 9 a.m. May 3.

No additional deaths were reported and remains at 26. Of those deaths, 11 have come from residents at long term care facilities and seven at a federal prison.

The Ohio Department of Health is expected to provide their daily coronavirus update at 2 p.m.

