LISBON, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health Department confirmed six additional positive coronavirus cases Sunday morning.
677 residents in Columbiana County have tested positive for COVID-19, as of 9 a.m. May 3.
No additional deaths were reported and remains at 26. Of those deaths, 11 have come from residents at long term care facilities and seven at a federal prison.
The Ohio Department of Health is expected to provide their daily coronavirus update at 2 p.m.
Latest Posts:
- Northwest Arkansas boy battling cancer beats COVID-19
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Seven test positive, total nears 1,200 confirmed cases
- Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time
- Columbiana County announces new positive cases, no additional deaths
- Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast