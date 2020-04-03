Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Columbiana County Health District confirms 3 deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus; 5 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF) The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed Friday morning 3 more people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus.

These patients were all hospitalized males with underlying health conditions. Their age ranged from 53-76 years old.

Columbiana County now has a total of 5 deaths due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Columbiana County Health District also announced it currently has 28 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter