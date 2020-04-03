Columbiana County Health District confirms 3 deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus; 5 total

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF) The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed Friday morning 3 more people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus.

These patients were all hospitalized males with underlying health conditions. Their age ranged from 53-76 years old.

Columbiana County now has a total of 5 deaths due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Columbiana County Health District also announced it currently has 28 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.