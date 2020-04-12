Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Columbiana County hits 100 in confirmed cases

Coronavirus

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to health officials in Columbiana County, eight residents have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 8:30 a.m. April 12, there has been 104 confirmed cases in the county, along with six deaths.

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.

