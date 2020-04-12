COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to health officials in Columbiana County, eight residents have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
As of 8:30 a.m. April 12, there has been 104 confirmed cases in the county, along with six deaths.
These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.
Latest Posts:
- Easter Sunday Mass, only on WTRF-ABC
- 25-year-old dies from COVID-19 in West Virginia
- Columbiana County hits 100 in confirmed cases
- Studies show West Virginia’s favorite Easter candy and jelly bean flavors
- Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update