Columbiana County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday’s report

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, when eight new cases were reported.

Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 262, including 25 from long-term care facilities in the county and 62 from the federal prison.

There were no new deaths reported Friday; leaving the number of coronavirus-related deaths at 24. Nine of those were from long-term care facilities, and seven were from the Elkton federal prison.

The numbers released by the county may not be reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons later in the afternoon.