Columbiana County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Public Health District is reporting two new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 51, including 27 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.

Date of death Age Gender LTHC COVID-19 Underlying health conditions 5/14/20 94 Female Yes Probable Yes 5/15/20 82 Female Yes Probable Yes

Health officials in Columbiana County release coronavirus case totals once a week. Reported deaths are released daily.

According to data released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 457 cases and 127 hospitalizations in the county.