Columbiana County reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
This report brings the total to 40.
Of the total number of deaths, 18 were residents of long-term care facilities and nine were inmates of the Elkton federal prison.
The new deaths were all men, ages 52, 64 and 89. They were all residents of long-term care facilities with underlying health conditions.
On Monday, the health department said they will no longer release daily updates on COVID-19 cases in the county.
Rather, they will provide weekly case information on Fridays and ask the public to refer to daily numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.
According to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health on Monday, there were 336 cases of COVID-19 and 117 hospitalizations in Columbiana County.
