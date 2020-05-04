Columbiana County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health district reported an additional four COVID-19 cases and one new death since Sunday’s release, when six new cases were reported.

The victim reported on Monday was an 81-year-old male, according to the health department.

Of the 281 reported cases of COVID-19 to date, 27 were from long-term care facilities, and 62 were from the Elkton federal prison, where transfers are starting to try to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Of the 27 fatalities, seven came from the Elkton prison and 11 were from long-term care facilities.

The numbers released by the county may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.