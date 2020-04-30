Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Columbiana County reports additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported an additional eight cases and no new deaths on Thursday.

On Wednesday, there were two deaths reported that were coronavirus-related. Both had underlying health conditions.

The new cases bring the countywide total to 251. There are 25 cases in long-term care facilities and 62 at Elkton prison.

There has been a total of 24 COVID-19 related deaths, with nine in long-term care facilities and seven at Elkton prison.

This data is drawn by health district daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons today.

