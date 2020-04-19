Columbiana County reports one new coronavirus death

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Columbiana County Health Department confirmed one new death due to the coronavirus during their 9:00 a.m. Sunday update.
The victim is described as an elderly female resident. 14 patients overall have died from the coronavirus in Columbiana County.
Health officials also confirmed nine additional positive cases in the county, bringing the total to 166 confirmed.
