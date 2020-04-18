Columbiana County reports three new COVID-19 cases; total at 157

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Three new positive coronavirus cases were reported by the Columbiana County Health Department Saturday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m. April 18, there has been 157 confirmed cases in the county, as well as 16 deaths.

Health officials announced three deaths Friday morning. All three victims were described as males between 62 to 85-years-old with underlying health conditions.