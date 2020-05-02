Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Columbiana County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

LISBON, Ohio (WTRF) – Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Columbiana County Health Department Saturday morning.

The victims were a 89-year-old male and 96-year-old female, both residents at long term care facilities. Both individuals also had underlying health conditions.

This marks the county’s 25th and 26th death due to COVID. 17 male and 9 female patients between the ages of 43-96 have passed away from the virus.

Heath officials also confirmed nine new cases. 271 Columbiana County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, as of 8:30 a.m. May 2.

