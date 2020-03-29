Columbiana County up to 11 coronavirus cases

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Sunday morning, the Columbiana County Health Department is reporting two new positive coronavirus cases and 11 overall.
The age of individuals with positive cases range from 23 to 92-years-old.
Officials with the Columbiana Health Department says these numbers may not be reflected on the Ohio Department of Health website until the state’s release at 2 p.m.
