Columbiana County up to 14 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed 14 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
One new positive case since yesterday
This includes two total deaths of COVID-19 positive residents.
Public information officer Laura Fauss said the latest death was an elderly woman with underlying health conditions. She was hospitalized but was unable to recover.
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice holds news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Deputy, suspect and passenger all sent to hospitals after high-speed pursuit
- Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 2 p.m. briefing with Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton scheduled