Columbiana County up to 18 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed 18 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
Four new positive cases since yesterday.
This includes two total deaths of COVID-19 positive residents.
Cases continue to be split 64% male and 33% female, confirmed positive cases range from 39-85 years of age, age range of residents tested is 23-92 years of age.
