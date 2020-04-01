Columbiana County up to 18 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Brooke County, W.Va (WTRF)- The Brooke County Health Department in conjunction with the Hancock County Health Department, Brooke County Board of Education, Brooke County EMA, Brooke County Sheriff's Office, and Change Inc, are conducting a drive thru COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at Brooke High School and Brooke Middle School parking lots.

The test site start on Wednesday April 8th from 10 am-2 pm.