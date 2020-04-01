Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Columbiana County up to 18 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed 18 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

Four new positive cases since yesterday.

This includes two total deaths of COVID-19 positive residents.

Cases continue to be split 64% male and 33% female, confirmed positive cases range from 39-85 years of age, age range of residents tested is 23-92 years of age.

