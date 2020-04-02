Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Columbiana County up to 23 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed 23 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

This is 5 new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases since yesterday.

This includes two total deaths of COVID-19 positive residents.

To date, the laboratory at the Ohio Department of Health has tested specimens from 64 Columbiana County residents, 30 of those tests resulted as negative, 23 positive and 11 tests are pending.

The percentage of these test results equates to 57% negative and 43% positive.

