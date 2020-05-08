Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Commissioners announce budget cuts in Hancock County amid COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Mountaineer_Casino__Racetrack___Resort_n_0_20181121235641

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commissioners passed a motion Friday morning that will impose budget cuts across Hancock County.

Several jobs will be furloughed through June 30 with the exception to the clerk’s office due to the upcoming election.

According to the Hancock County Commission, budget cuts can be mainly correlated to the loss of revenue from Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter