Commissioners announce budget cuts in Hancock County amid COVID-19

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commissioners passed a motion Friday morning that will impose budget cuts across Hancock County.
Several jobs will be furloughed through June 30 with the exception to the clerk’s office due to the upcoming election.
According to the Hancock County Commission, budget cuts can be mainly correlated to the loss of revenue from Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort.
