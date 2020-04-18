Concerns rise amid talks of reopening select businesses

COVID-19 closed much of the economy to defeat the spread of the virus, but now United States officials are talking about reopening select businesses.

This could all take place before the original deadline of May 1 in some states, with the Mountain State being on that list.

And although many want life to get back to normal, concerns are rising on what plans will be in place to maintain safety.

We want people to get back to their normal life we want businesses to open back up but we want them to look at this and be very cautious and work on plans for these folks before to maintain safety. Mark Ackermann – Threat Preparedness Director for Marshall County Health Department

Threat Preparedness Director for Marshall County Health Department Mark Ackermann says officials do have their reservations due to West Virginia being the last state to have a confirmed case.

However he hopes that businesses take the needed precautions if it does happen.

Latest Posts: