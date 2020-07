MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia public health entities have been spearheading efforts in contact tracing to meet the state’s specific needs.

In attempts to be responsive to a continuously changing epidemic landscape, training and implementing contact tracers throughout the state has become an integral part in the fight against the spread of the virus. Through West Virginia University’s School of Public Health and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), a course was formed to do exactly that.