Congressman hopeful for revisions in coronavirus bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Congressman David McKinley is gearing up to vote on a bill proposal that would provide financial relief for many West Virginians during this COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are a few changes that he would like added before the bill becomes official.

Individuals and businesses in West Virginia remain a priority for the congressman and he hopes to see a $1,200 reimbursement for each person and sick leave provisions at 14 days.

McKinley says he also notices the extreme need of hospital care currently in the Ohio Valley.

We definitely need more hospitals. When the surge hits, we don’t know. Two weeks from now, a month from now—we just don’t know. We just have to make sure we have beds available. Rep. David McKinley | (R) West Virginia

The congressman is also requesting that citizens who wish to dive into their pension funds or 401Ks are not penalized during this time.

Latest Posts: