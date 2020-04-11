Construction workers still on the job amid pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As you drive through the Wheeling, you may notice the massive bridge project on I-70 is happening after only a two week stoppage for the virus.

They are taking every recommended precaution to make sure their workers are still safe.

We have put the ball in their court as to whether they feel safe enough. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

For many of the West Virginia Department of Highway contractors they’ve decided they do.

However adjustments have been made to assure workers safety. They are requiring them to wear masks and glove and keep sanitized.

To get the work done while maintaining as much safety as possible. Washing their hands frequently and wiping down tools. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

And on the state employee side, they as well are still out maintaining the roads to make sure we can get to where we need to go.

All while keeping a social distance.

We’re essentially doing the same thing expect we have taken the step of splitting our crews in half basically. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

They are working on a two week schedule. One crew will come in and work for two weeks, while another crew is at home working on training material.

Although crews are still out, the safety of their workers is still their top priority.

Being as productive as they can but we’re not emphasizing productivity at this time. We’re emphasizing more worker safety and keeping everybody as safe as they can. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

Despite the virus they know that all their projects are essential for safe travel throughout the Ohio Valley.

Roads need to be open and clear for emergency vehicles and those who rely on them to get to and from work.

Because we understand that these projects can’t stop. Life can’t stop because of this virus. So we need to emphasize safety and push things forward as best as we are able to. Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

