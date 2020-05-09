Coronavirus cancels 15th Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the first time in 14 years, the Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta will not occur in 2020 due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee announced the cancellation Saturday morning. This year’s event was expected to feature a large number of vintage hydroplanes from Seattle and Northwest Washington.
A tentative date on September 4-5, 2021 has been set for the annual event at Heritage Port.
The Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta donated $8,000 to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in 2019 and $93,000 total over the span of 14 years.
