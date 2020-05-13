Coronavirus cases in Mountain State top 1,400 mark

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources saw another increase in coronavirus cases Tuesday evening.
Confirmed cases has topped the 1,400 mark and health officials reported the Mountain State’s 59th coronavirus-related death.
The individual was a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County.
West Virginia’s cumulative percentage for positive test results continue to decline and is slowly approaching two percent.
855 state residents have fully recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (196), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (23), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (92), Kanawha (188), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).
