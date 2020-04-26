Coronavirus cases near 40 at Belmont Correctional Institute

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – COVID-19 cases continue to climb at the Belmont Correctional Institute in St. Clairsville.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed one new coronavirus case on Sunday. It was an inmate who tested positive.

Overall, 33 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institute have tested positive for COVIID-19, along with two staff members.

No deaths have been reported, as of April 26.

All 2,599 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution are currently under quarantine.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

