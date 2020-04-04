Coronavirus cases reach 19 in Belmont County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department is currently monitoring 19 positive coronavirus cases.

These statistics are not reflected in the update provided by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

As of April 4, there has been 3,739 positive coronavirus cases in the Buckeye State, along with 102 deaths.

Columbiana County announced three additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday. There were no new reported cases by health officials in Jefferson County.

Harrison and Monroe counties remain at zero confirmed coronavirus cases.

