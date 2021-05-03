CORONAVIRUS: Experts Say Herd Immunity Unlikely To Happen

(WTRF)- A report from The New York Times says that scientists and public health experts believe that herd immunity can’t be reached due to the dropping COVID-19 vaccination rates.

According to the experts who spoke with the Times, the coronavirus will more likely become a constant but manageable threat in the U.S. for several more years.

“The virus is unlikely to go away,” Emory University evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia told the newspaper. “But we want to do all we can to check that it’s likely to become a mild infection.”

New COVID-19 strains are also developing at a quick rate for herd immunity to be achieved.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci recognized a shift in thinking by experts.

“People were getting confused and thinking you’re never going to get the infections down until you reach this mystical level of herd immunity, whatever that number is,” Fauci said to the Times, adding this was why he had stopped using the term “herd immunity.”

Experts told the Times if herd immunity isn’t possible, the most important goal will be to lower the rate of hospitalizations and deaths